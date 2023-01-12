Horse Protection League works to feed, care for surrendered horses as costs escalate

At the historic Churches Ranch in Arvada, volunteers with the Horse Protection League (HPL) are hard at work. Even on a cold, snowy Wednesday morning.

"We rescue, rehabilitate and rehome donkeys, ponies, mules, horses of all shapes and sizes," said Margaret Blaha, HPL's Director of Operations.

More than 30 horses are receiving care and training at the rescue as they wait for their forever home. Many were surrendered by their owners who were unable to pay for medical care or the soaring costs of feed.

Like all of us, Blaha wants to pull on the reins of inflation.

"The cost of hay has doubled and even tripled," Blaha told CBS News Colorado's Kelly Werthmann. "As a horse ages, they only get more expensive."

And, as costs keep climbing, the non-profit is doing all it can to make ends meet.

"Sometimes it feels like miracles," Blaha said.

The rising cost of hay and feed isn't just impacting horse rescues, it's impacting equine owners across Colorado. So much so, HPL anticipates more people will surrender their horses this year because they cannot afford to keep them.

"I'm just afraid that is probably what we're looking at for 2023," said Christine Taliga, President of HPL.

Taliga said she gets emails every day from people looking to surrender their beloved horse. Right now, there's a waiting list to bring the animals to HPL.

"It is difficult for the horse and the person," explained Taliga, "and we try to do our best to make that a compassionate interaction."

Compassion is at the heart of the Horse Protection League since it began welcoming horses with nowhere else to go in 1994. Now, as the rescue ranch struggles with its own rising costs and an influx of animals in need, it's leaning even more into compassion from the community.

"It's a lot of community support that keeps us going," said Blaha.

That community support can come in many forms – from business partnerships to volunteering, even memberships the non-profit offers. But, of course, what HPL really needs is donations. Visit www.thehorseprotectionleague.org to donate and learn more ways you can help.