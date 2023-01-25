Watch CBS News
Homicide suspect in custody after woman's body found inside home in Douglas County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies arrest murder suspect
Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday a murder suspect was arrested after discovering a woman's body inside a home.

Officers were called to the Sterling Ranch subdivision at the 9200 block of Merino Circle in unincorporated Douglas County around 2:41 p.m. for reports of a possible death. 

When deputies arrived, they made contact with a white male outside the residence, while discovering a woman's body inside. 

Authorities say 27-year-old Dustin Neumann was taken into custody and transported to the Douglas County Detention Facility where he faces second-degree murder charges. He is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

The Douglas County Coroner's Office will release the identification of the victim. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 8:27 AM

