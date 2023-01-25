Homicide suspect in custody after woman's body found inside home in Douglas County

Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday a murder suspect was arrested after discovering a woman's body inside a home.

Officers were called to the Sterling Ranch subdivision at the 9200 block of Merino Circle in unincorporated Douglas County around 2:41 p.m. for reports of a possible death.

Douglas County Man Arrested on Suspicion of Second-Degree Murder https://t.co/En92fweufL — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) January 24, 2023

When deputies arrived, they made contact with a white male outside the residence, while discovering a woman's body inside.

Authorities say 27-year-old Dustin Neumann was taken into custody and transported to the Douglas County Detention Facility where he faces second-degree murder charges. He is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

The Douglas County Coroner's Office will release the identification of the victim.

The investigation remains ongoing.