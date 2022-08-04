Watch CBS News
Home sales drop in Denver metro area for July

The Colorado housing market is slowing down faster than most other states. In the Denver metro area, July home sales were down more than 20% compared to June.

That's for both single-family homes and condominiums. The median price for a single-family home is $595,000 and for attached homes, the median price is $408,000.

The Denver Metro Association of Realtors says the market has already shifted and is becoming more balanced.

