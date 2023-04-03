Hogback Fire burning near Morrison 100% contained Monday afternoon
The Hogback Fire that started last Friday was determined to be 100% contained on Friday afternoon. Firefighters spent the past couple of days mopping up that fire that was sparked by a severed power line.
The fire led to pre-evacuation notices for Solterra, Red Rocks as well as parts of the Town of Morrison. Those pre-evacuation notices were dropped on Friday evening.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.