Hogback Fire burning near Morrison 100% contained Monday afternoon

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Hogback Fire that started last Friday was determined to be 100% contained on Friday afternoon. Firefighters spent the past couple of days mopping up that fire that was sparked by a severed power line.

The fire led to pre-evacuation notices for Solterra, Red Rocks as well as parts of the Town of Morrison. Those pre-evacuation notices were dropped on Friday evening. 

First published on April 3, 2023 / 3:45 PM

