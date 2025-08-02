Colorado hit-and-run suspect returns to scene of deadly crash, gets arrested, Westminster police say

A man is dead and now another is in custody after a deadly hit-and-run crash in the Denver metro area. The crash happened in Westminster early Saturday morning, and Westminster police arrested the suspect after they say he returned to the scene of the crash.

Officers responded to a report of a dead body in the road near Sheridan Boulevard and West 82nd Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Investigators believed the man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Less than three hours later, while still at the scene, officers say another man, who they believed to be the suspect, arrived at the scene, and he was arrested.

Police investigate a hit-and-run crash in the 8200 block of Sheridan Boulevard in Westminster on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. Westminster Police Department

It's not clear why the suspect returned to the scene or how police identified him as a suspect, but Westminster police say they've also located his vehicle and towed it.

Investigators are now interviewing witnesses and seeking information about what led to the crash and the circumstances surrounding it.

The victim will be identified by the Adams County Coroner's Office at a later date.