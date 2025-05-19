Watch CBS News
Local News

Hit-and-run Colorado crash killed 41-year-old Broomfield cyclist, police want the public's help solving the case

By
Alan Gionet
Alan Gionet
Reporter
Alan Gionet is a reporter for CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.
Read Full Bio
Alan Gionet

/ CBS Colorado

Law enforcement working to track down driver after fatal hit-and-run east of Boulder
Law enforcement working to track down driver after fatal hit-and-run east of Boulder 00:29

Colorado State Patrol is asking for the public's help as it investigates a fatal hit-and-run crash over the weekend that left a bicyclist dead.

crash.jpg
CBS

CSP says a 41-year-old Broomfield man was killed Sunday when he was struck on 95th Street just north of Valmont at Avocet Lane in eastern Boulder County.

The victim was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead there. Officers collected a badly mangled bicycle from the scene.

State Patrol says it is looking for additional information and witnesses. They believe they are looking for a blue Toyota Highlander with Colorado license plate DTSG89. The vehicle reportedly has heavy front-end damage. The windshield is missing. The Highlander fled north on 95th Street.

Late Monday afternoon, State Patrol said it had nothing to share yet about any arrest.

The office of the District Attorney in Boulder County said in an emailed statement, "CSP is actively investigating the case, making progress and has been in contact with our office."

Alan Gionet

Alan Gionet is a reporter for CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.