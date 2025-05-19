Hit-and-run Colorado crash killed 41-year-old Broomfield cyclist, police want the public's help solving the case

Law enforcement working to track down driver after fatal hit-and-run east of Boulder

Law enforcement working to track down driver after fatal hit-and-run east of Boulder

Law enforcement working to track down driver after fatal hit-and-run east of Boulder

Colorado State Patrol is asking for the public's help as it investigates a fatal hit-and-run crash over the weekend that left a bicyclist dead.

CBS

CSP says a 41-year-old Broomfield man was killed Sunday when he was struck on 95th Street just north of Valmont at Avocet Lane in eastern Boulder County.

The victim was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead there. Officers collected a badly mangled bicycle from the scene.

State Patrol says it is looking for additional information and witnesses. They believe they are looking for a blue Toyota Highlander with Colorado license plate DTSG89. The vehicle reportedly has heavy front-end damage. The windshield is missing. The Highlander fled north on 95th Street.

Late Monday afternoon, State Patrol said it had nothing to share yet about any arrest.

The office of the District Attorney in Boulder County said in an emailed statement, "CSP is actively investigating the case, making progress and has been in contact with our office."