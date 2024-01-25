Watch CBS News
Local News

History Colorado features John Fielder's work in new exhibit, gallery

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

History Colorado opens new John Fielder Gallery
History Colorado opens new John Fielder Gallery 00:50

A new exhibit at History Colorado features the work of the late photographer John Fielder. The exhibit is titled "Flow- On The River With John Fielder."  

john-fielder-exhibit-5vo-transfer-frame-21.jpg
A new exhibit at History Colorado features the work of the late photographer John Fielder.  CBS

The exhibit focuses on the impact of rivers in the state. It is the first in a five-year run of rotating exhibitions in the new John Fielder Mezzanine Gallery. The gallery is dedicated to the stunning photography and conservation work of John Fielder, "who devoted his life to documenting and protecting the natural beauties of the Centennial State."

john-fielder-exhibit-5vo-transfer-frame-547.jpg
The new exhibit at History Colorado is titled "Flow- On The River With John Fielder." CBS

"His photographs are a treasure to Colorado. Not only do they show us the beauty of our state, John was always really vocal that the hoped they would inspire us to get out there and appreciate this place as much as we could," said History Colorado chief creative officer Jason Hanson. 

Fielder donated his life's work to the museum last year, saying he wanted it to be shared with the public. 

LINK: History Colorado 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 25, 2024 / 4:49 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.