History Colorado features John Fielder's work in new exhibit, gallery

A new exhibit at History Colorado features the work of the late photographer John Fielder. The exhibit is titled "Flow- On The River With John Fielder."

The exhibit focuses on the impact of rivers in the state. It is the first in a five-year run of rotating exhibitions in the new John Fielder Mezzanine Gallery. The gallery is dedicated to the stunning photography and conservation work of John Fielder, "who devoted his life to documenting and protecting the natural beauties of the Centennial State."

"His photographs are a treasure to Colorado. Not only do they show us the beauty of our state, John was always really vocal that the hoped they would inspire us to get out there and appreciate this place as much as we could," said History Colorado chief creative officer Jason Hanson.

Fielder donated his life's work to the museum last year, saying he wanted it to be shared with the public.

