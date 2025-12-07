Historic moments and a perfect season at Colorado high school football state championships

Saturday was full of excitement for high school football fans in Colorado. Championship Saturday delivered high drama and historic moments as Cherry Creek aimed to complete a perfect season, while Dakota Ridge sought its first-ever 4A state title.

Cherry Creek claimed its sixth 5A state championship in seven seasons, making its eighth consecutive trip to the title game.

CBS

The Bruins wasted no time as they faced off against Ralston Valley; UCLA commit Jayden Fox opened the scoring with a 37-yard touchdown run, helping Cherry Creek build a commanding 14–0 lead. By the end of the first quarter, they were up 21–0.

Cherry Creek's defense got a big hit on quarterback Zeke Andrews in the second quarter, but Andrews answered with two rushing touchdowns before halftime and added a third in the fourth quarter.

The Bruins still carried a 35–14 lead into halftime.

Andrews found Brady Warren in the third quarter to trim the deficit to 14, but the Bruins proved too powerful down the stretch. Cherry Creek closed out the win, securing its sixth state championship in eight straight title-game appearances.

Meanwhile, the 4A championship brought a historic breakthrough, as Dakota Ridge claimed the program's first state title in their game against Palmer Ridge.

"I feel on top of the world right now… this is the best feeling I've ever had," said Landon Kalsbeck, reflecting on the moment.

CBS

The victory was extra special for the Behrendsen family. Senior quarterback and MVP Kellen Behrendsen earned his first title alongside his father, head coach Jeremiah Behrendsen.

"I lost the state championship as a senior myself," Jeremiah said. "To win one with Kellen and his buddies, I'll take that any day."

Kellen echoed the sentiment, "To give my dad something he hasn't had, to win this with my brothers is awesome."

One of the defining plays came in the third quarter, when Behrendsen launched a deep ball, and Nathan Rodriguez made a full-extension, 39-yard diving catch for a touchdown. Behrendsen finished the game with four touchdowns and one interception, sealing a landmark win for the Eagles.

From Cherry Creek's continued dynasty, now 15 state titles, to Dakota Ridge's long-awaited breakthrough, Championship Saturday in Fort Collins delivered two unforgettable performances and two deserving state champions.