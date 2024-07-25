Historic marker goes up in Denver to recognize Julia Greeley

Historic marker goes up in Denver to recognize Julia Greeley

Historic marker goes up in Denver to recognize Julia Greeley

A new marker has been put in place to recognize the historic significance of a building on Walnut Street.

The building used to be the Julia Greeley Boarding House on the 2900 block of Walnut Street where she lived after making her journey west.

CBS

Being born into slavery, she became a domestic servant who was known for donating everything she earned, and due to her efforts, her funeral was one of the largest at the time.

From the building, viewers can also see the top of the church she attended. Right now, her case is in Rome to see if she will become a canonized saint.

"Our hope is that the plaque here gives a little bit of her history, encourages people, maybe to do a little more of their own work and continue to follow her story," Alison Salutz, director of community programs for Historic Denver.

CBS

The marker is a part of Historic Denver's 50 Actions For 50 Places Campaign. The organization asked the community to help select a list of places that should be recognized for their historic impact.