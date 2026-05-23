Historic Denver trolley opens along South Platte River starting Monday

The last operating trolley in the City of Denver opens for the season on Monday. This historic trolley runs along the South Platte River and offers a 25-minute ride with scenic views around the city.

Passengers board behind the REI in Confluence Park. Over a century ago, between 1901 and 1950, that was the "Denver Tramway Power Company" building.

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The narrated tour offers thousands of visitors a glimpse into Denver's past each year.

The car is a replica of the "Seeing Denver" open-air trolley that operated in Denver during the 1800s and early 1900s. The original trolley car was once part of an extensive electric railway system throughout the city, comprised of 250 miles of track.

The trolley rides kick off at 10 a.m. and will run every half hour from Thursdays through Mondays until August 10. The last run leaves the station at 5 p.m.

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Admission for ages 13 and over is $10, and $5 for children ages four to 12. Children under three ride free. Tickets are available at the ticket tent in Confluence Park, at the Children's Museum, and online.

During football season, the Denver Trolley also shuttles fans to and from the REI stop to Empower Field at Mile High for home games. Football game shuttles cost $15 per person.