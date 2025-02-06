Historic Northern Colorado train depot relocated for public access, preservation

A historic train depot in Loveland has a new location.

Crews lifted the Great Western passenger depot up and moved it 50 feet to city land where it could be preserved.

CBS

The historic train depot is more than 100 years old. The depot has brought in millions of dollars to local economies in Berthoud, Brush, Fort Collins and Loveland.

Officials plan to restore the two buildings that make up the depot and open it up for the public to enjoy.