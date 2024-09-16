Hispanic Serving status at MSU Denver lifts up students such as Julianna Montoya

Metropolitan State University of Denver has experienced a dramatic growth in the registration of Latino students over the past fifteen years: going from 13% to 35% of the student body.

Five years ago, the university garnered status as a Hispanic Serving Institution, or HSI. Current senior Julianna Montoya epitomizes the success HSI status seeks to achieve.

She is on track to graduate from MSU Denver next spring with a double major in public health and biology.

Julianna grew up in Brighton, and says she and her peers most definitely notice MSU Denver takes seriously its role as an HSI.

"We have mentors who reflect the students and are a confident space to really admit 'I don't really know what I'm doing,'" said Montoya. "One of my big ones is Samanta Chumacero. She's really like, I will text on a dime and be like, 'I am panicking. I need help. I don't know what to do.' And she's right there with me along the way."

Julianna works as a student medical assistant at the university's health clinic. As with many peers at Metropolitan State, it's taken her longer than the traditional four years to get here. She is in year six and sees the extra time as a positive as she hopes to go to medical school.

"I was offered so many programs. I partnered with Denver Health," explained Montoya. "And did one of their future healthcare programs. So I was shadowing the emergency room pediatrics. Those are things I would have never done had I just barreled down in four years finished school."

HSI status has helped MSU Denver receive more than $14 Million dollars in grants, much of it from the National Science Foundation to help students like Julianna earn a living while getting career experience.

MSU Denver Executive Director of HSI Initiatives and Inclusion Manuel Del Real said, "That's where the majority of the funds that we do have is really making sure that we're keeping students on campus, that they're able to work. So again, when they go to come here, they're able to take classes they're able to engage and really working on campus has been successful."

Julianna says she is inspired by the people who got her to this point, including her parents and sister.

Del Real added, "We're letting students know that higher education is accessible and the amazing things that could happen right when students are able to take care of themselves and really help elevate their families in the process, right?"

And Julianna says, she is eager to give back, "We really do pave the way forward, and I am trying to pave the way forward for future students like me who don't have to go through the barriers I've had to overcome, and just make the path easier."

MSU Denver is the only institution of higher education in Colorado to earn a Seal of Excelencia for its service to Latino students.

Fewer than 40 institutions in the country hold this certification.