Colorado mountain rescue team used drone to drop flashlight to stranded hiker on 14er as storm moved in

Some creative problem solving recently helped Colorado search and rescue crews and a Summit County Sheriff's deputy safely bring down a stranded hiker caught in a snowstorm on one of the state's tallest mountains.

Late last month, Summit County Rescue Group responded after receiving a call about a 19-year-old hiker who was overdue as a storm moved into the area.

"The call was for an overdue hiker that wasn't requesting help yet," said Brian Binge, incident commander with Summit County Rescue Group. "But due to the storm coming in, the snow, the temperature and everything, I decided we'd go up there and take a look."

The hiker had not reached the summit of Quandary Peak, a 14er, and was still on the mountain as darkness fell. His phone battery was nearly dead, leaving him without a reliable light source. Rescuers coordinated with the Summit County Sheriff's Office, deploying a drone equipped with night vision and thermal imaging to search the area.

"We flew the drone up and saw him on thermal imaging waving his arms over his head," Binge said. "It looked like he was in need of help."

After spotting the hiker, the drone operator dropped a flashlight attached to the drone, dropping it close to where he was. Binge estimated the flashlight landed within 50 to 100 feet of the hiker.

The light helped the hiker get his bearings and made it easier for rescue teams to locate him as conditions worsened.

"It was pitch black, and it was snowing decently," Binge said. "This was probably around 9 p.m."

The use of the drone marked a first for the rescue group and Binge said this opened the door for future applications.

"We'd never done it before, but we said, 'Let's see if we can drop a light on top of this guy's location,'" Binge said. "And it worked."

Binge said drones could eventually be used to deliver lights, radios, or other equipment in areas without cell service, helping rescuers reduce risk during dangerous conditions.

The hiker was able to begin moving down the trail as teams hiked up to meet him. He was later reunited with his grandparents, who took him to a hotel to warm up.

"He got home safe and sound," Binge said. "Everything was great."

Rescue officials said the incident served as a reminder for hikers to be prepared.

"He just happened to forget a couple of extra things...an extra light source, extra food, extra water," Binge said. "Checking your pack before you go is huge."

Binge also emphasized checking weather conditions and carrying backup batteries.

"Check the time and weather," he said. "Absolutely."