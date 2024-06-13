Hiker dies after collapsing in Colorado National Monument

A female hiker died after she collapsed and lost consciousness in Colorado National Monument earlier this week. Marsha Cook, 54, died on Monday afternoon.

According to investigators, staff with Colorado National Monument received a report about 2:27 p.m. on June 10 that Cook had collapsed and lost consciousness two miles up Lower Monument Canyon Trail.

Lower Mountain Canyon in Colorado National Monument National Park Service

National Park Service rangers, Lower Valley Fire crew members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff, and Mesa County Search and Rescue team members immediately responded. Family and first responders initiated CPR but life-saving efforts were unsuccessful. Cook died at the scene.

Cook was from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Her cause of death will be determined by the Mesa County Coroner's Office.

Colorado National Monument released a statement that read in part, Colorado National Monument staff would like to extend their condolences to the hiker's family and friends. Staff also would like to express gratitude to partners at Lower Valley Fire, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Classic Air, the Mesa County Coroner's Office, and the Mesa County Sheriff's Office Victim Assistance Program.

Investigators also said that "Hiking in hot weather can lead to serious health risks including heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Daytime temperatures in Colorado National Monument have exceeded 90 degrees in the past week, and hot weather is expected throughout the summer. Hikers should plan to hike in early morning or late afternoon, before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m., to reduce exposure to heat."