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Highway 85 closed in both directions in Denver metro area due to deadly 5-car crash

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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Highway 85 was closed in both directions in Commerce City on Wednesday morning due to a deadly crash involving five vehicles. According to the Commerce City Police Department, both the southbound and northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 85 were closed in the 11900 block or 120th Avenue.

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Highway 85 was closed in both directions in Commerce City due to a deadly crash involving five vehicles.  CBS

Investigators said that several other drivers were rushed to the hospital with injuries. 

It appeared on scene that at least one vehicle had rolled over. 

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Both the southbound and northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 85 were closed at 120th Avenue due to a deadly crash. CBS

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated. 

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