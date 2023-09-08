Watch CBS News
Highway 6 remains closed after crash, fire, power outage in Eagle County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The aftermath of a head-on crash between a dump truck and an SUV that sparked a wildfire in Eagle County on Thursday has left Highway 6 closed on Friday. The Colorado Department of Transportation is working with firefighters who continue to put out hot spots. 

  A crash caused a fire that closed Highway 6 in Eagle County. 

That series of events also caused a power outage in Eagle, Edwards, Wolcott and Lake City after the crash on Thursday. Power has been restored but about 10 power poles will need to be replaced. 

A crash caused a fire that closed Highway 6 in Eagle County.  CBS

That fire also caused a closure of both directions of I-70 for several hours on Thursday which resulted in a miles-long backup. Both directions of I-70 reopened later Thursday night. 

Backups on I-70 in Eagle County. EVAN SEMON

CDOT said the goal is to reopen Highway 6 sometime on Friday. 

First published on September 8, 2023 / 12:04 PM

