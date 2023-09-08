Highway 6 remains closed after crash, fire, power outage in Eagle County

The aftermath of a head-on crash between a dump truck and an SUV that sparked a wildfire in Eagle County on Thursday has left Highway 6 closed on Friday. The Colorado Department of Transportation is working with firefighters who continue to put out hot spots.

That series of events also caused a power outage in Eagle, Edwards, Wolcott and Lake City after the crash on Thursday. Power has been restored but about 10 power poles will need to be replaced.

That fire also caused a closure of both directions of I-70 for several hours on Thursday which resulted in a miles-long backup. Both directions of I-70 reopened later Thursday night.

Backups on I-70 in Eagle County. EVAN SEMON

CDOT said the goal is to reopen Highway 6 sometime on Friday.