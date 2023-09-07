Crews close Interstate 70 in Eagle County after crash

Crews in Eagle County closed Interstate 70 after a crash. The closure went into place early Thursday afternoon and there was a big backup on the interstate afterwards. It remained in place at 2:30 p.m.

CDOT



The crash is located between Edwards and Eagle, west of Vail. It's not clear so far how many cars may have been involved or if there are any injuries.

A Colorado Department of Transportation camera showed a long line of cars stuck on I-70.