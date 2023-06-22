Watch CBS News
Highlands Ranch tornado damages roofs, fences, trees

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Several downed trees among tornado damage in Highlands Ranch
Several downed trees among tornado damage in Highlands Ranch 02:56

All Tornado Warnings issued in Colorado have expired as of 4:15 p.m. Thursday however several other warnings remained in place for parts of Colorado including Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. 

highlands-ranch-tornado-from-th-lfsmith-frame-64-copy.jpg
Theresa Caughman
Downed trees among tornado damage in Highlands Ranch 02:11

The National Weather Service did confirm that a tornado did touch down in Highlands Ranch. 

douglas-county-tornado-damage.jpg
Douglas County
douglas-county-tornado-damage-tree.jpg
Douglas County
Take a look at the damage reported in Highland Ranch after tornado 01:23
kelly-clark-highlands-ranch-neighborhood-damage.jpg
Tornado damage in Highlands Ranch Kelly Clark

It's possible that it may have been on the ground for 15 minutes in that area. 

quincy-simms-area-noam-saliman.jpg
Hail near Quincy and Simms Noam Saliman

There are reports of damage in Highlands Ranch from the tornado that touched down. 

Some of that damage includes roofs, fences and trees, natural gas leaks and electrical issues. 

It is unclear how many, if any, people are injured. 

Several counties in the Denver metro area were also under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning on Thursday afternoon. Those counties include Arapahoe, Boulder, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties.   

Several vehicles were damaged by hail and heavy rain. 

kate-car-destroyed-bowles-wadsworth-kate-housand-2-jpeg-copy.jpg
Hail damage at Bowles and Wadsworth.  Kate Housand
First published on June 22, 2023 / 3:30 PM

