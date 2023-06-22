Highlands Ranch tornado damages roofs, fences, trees
All Tornado Warnings issued in Colorado have expired as of 4:15 p.m. Thursday however several other warnings remained in place for parts of Colorado including Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.
The National Weather Service did confirm that a tornado did touch down in Highlands Ranch.
It's possible that it may have been on the ground for 15 minutes in that area.
There are reports of damage in Highlands Ranch from the tornado that touched down.
Some of that damage includes roofs, fences and trees, natural gas leaks and electrical issues.
It is unclear how many, if any, people are injured.
Several counties in the Denver metro area were also under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning on Thursday afternoon. Those counties include Arapahoe, Boulder, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties.
Several vehicles were damaged by hail and heavy rain.
