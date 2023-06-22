Highlands Ranch tornado damages roofs, fences, trees

Several downed trees among tornado damage in Highlands Ranch

All Tornado Warnings issued in Colorado have expired as of 4:15 p.m. Thursday however several other warnings remained in place for parts of Colorado including Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

Theresa Caughman

The National Weather Service did confirm that a tornado did touch down in Highlands Ranch.

Douglas County

Tornado damage in Highlands Ranch Kelly Clark

It's possible that it may have been on the ground for 15 minutes in that area.

Hail near Quincy and Simms Noam Saliman

Douglas County is currently amid obvious severe weather to include unconfirmed tornado touch downs causing reported damage through Highlands Ranch and Parker. Please note that we are not out of the woods yet, please remain indoors until things calm down. #062223TornadoEvent pic.twitter.com/b2QcCQoTqZ — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) June 22, 2023

There are reports of damage in Highlands Ranch from the tornado that touched down.

South Metro is responding to dozens of calls in Highlands Ranch south of c470 between Lucent and Quebec for storm related damage including roof damage, trees down, natural gas leaks and electrical problems. No reports of any injuries so far. pic.twitter.com/Or1y8rq8O1 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 22, 2023

Some of that damage includes roofs, fences and trees, natural gas leaks and electrical issues.

Current situation at Highlands Ranch Parkway and Zotos Drive. Take shelter and don’t come west. #tornadowarning pic.twitter.com/P1VTU2SrdT — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) June 22, 2023

US 85 (Sante Fe Drive) between Highlands Ranch Parkway and Town Center Drive is experiencing flooding conditions this afternoon (Thursday, June 22).



Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes. Crews are currently working to remove water from the roadway. pic.twitter.com/gv61T1BSWR — Douglas County CO (@douglascountyco) June 22, 2023

It is unclear how many, if any, people are injured.

We have several reports of flooding and vehicle accidents in Lone Tree post-storm. Please be safe and drive slow if you are out on the roads. — City of Lone Tree (@CityofLoneTree) June 22, 2023

Several counties in the Denver metro area were also under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning on Thursday afternoon. Those counties include Arapahoe, Boulder, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties.

Several vehicles were damaged by hail and heavy rain.