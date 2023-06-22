Hail causes damage in southern part of Denver metro area

A storm system that moved across the southern part of the Denver metro area on Thursday brought heavy rain and destructive hail, and a tornado touched down in Highlands Ranch. So far there's no official word on how much damage there is.

CBS Colorado employee Kate Housand's vehicle was heavily damaged by hailstones as she was driving in eastern Jefferson County in the middle of the afternoon.

Kate Housand

Her car's back windshield was knocked out and there were large hailstone marks on her roof and front hood.

Kate Housand

She drove to a gas station with a roof to take shelter. That was near Bowles Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard, and described it as a very frightening situation.

JP Connick shared video on Twitter of hailstones in Ken Caryl that were as big as ping pong balls.

Up to ping pong sized hail 2NNE Ken Caryl, by Southwest Plaza #cowx pic.twitter.com/5LbAAbDeUx — JP Connick (@jp_the_iv) June 22, 2023

On Wednesday night hailstones at Red Rocks Amphitheatre injured nearly 100 concertgoers and seven people had to go to the hospital.