Nearly 700 high school students explore teaching career through University of Northern Colorado

Nearly 700 high schoolers from around Colorado descended on the University of Northern Colorado campus in Greeley on Friday for the annual "Future Teacher Conference."

The conference brings teens from around the state to Colorado's lead-teaching university to learn more about a future career in education.

"We have high school students who are interested in becoming teachers," said Suzette Youngs, professor of literacy education at UNC.

Youngs applauded students and staff at UNC for helping facilitate this year's 11th annual event, noting the first event only had 40 attendees.

This year, students like Audrey Pursley and Libby Hofmeister attended from cities like Windsor and Fort Collins.

"I'm here to study elementary education," Pursley said.

"I am also interested in elementary education. I've wanted to be a teacher my whole life," Hofmeister said.

Hofmeister and Pursley met at the conference and were seen visiting booths in the Campus Commons building, where they could learn more about the education studies that UNC offers.

"I love working with students and making good connections, and making learning engaging," Pursley said.

Attendees were treated to a keynote speaker, panels, and a booth fair. It culminated with a day in the life of a college student.

"I think there is a lot of power in education and what it can do for somebody's life, and how they grow and develop to being future contributors to society," Hofmeister said.

Hofmeister and Pursley have not committed to a university yet, but both said the conference gave them more insight into the possibilities they have in a future career in education.

"I think it is good to see what options are out there," Hofmeister said.

"This is the teacher's college in Colorado. So, it is a really easy and affordable option for me," Pursley said.

Colorado is among the many states in the country that are navigating a teacher shortage, and has been for years.

"We are really trying to answer that call for teachers," Youngs said.

"I've always wanted to be a teacher. It helps that there are shortages, because I know I will have a job after. But, I don't think it has influenced my decision of wanting to be a teacher," Pursley said

Youngs, who has helped run the event for years, said she loves seeing how the university is helping inspire young people to learn about a career in education before they begin to pursue it.

"UNC is about bringing future teachers to the campus and making sure they are truly prepared. We think once they are really prepared, they are more likely to stay in the classroom. Because there is such a high turnover," Youngs said. "It is in our DNA. This is where teaching began in Colorado. It is a wonderful place for students to come here and learn to be a teacher."