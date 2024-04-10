Watch CBS News
High school students in Denver learned about construction industry as part of workforce development

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Some high school students in Denver learned about the construction industry on Tuesday. It's part of ConstructReach, a workforce development initiative, to address a shortage of those employees skilled in construction. 

ConstructReach, a construction industry workforce development initiative and consultancy, hosted an "I built this!" event in partnership with Procore Technologies on Wednesday. CBS

The initiative hosted the "I Built This!" event at the National Western Stock Show Complex. It connected students with construction professionals while providing a space to learn more about the industry through hands-on activities with several companies. 

Those students were also able to connect with industry experts to discuss internships, career opportunities, and scholarships available in the construction sector. 

"We work together, there's a lot of other companies who are here, we come together, work collaboratively to expose people to opportunities and provide pathways for them as well," said ConstructReach founder and CEO Paul Robinson. 

Industry partners confirmed for "I built this!" Denver include Procore, International Code Council, Target, Turner Construction, Whiting-Turner, Inside Edge, and Ryan Companies. CBS

ConstructReach said the company has partnered with over 100 industry and education partners to host "I built this!", introducing more than 2,000 high school students to career pathways in the past five years and that nearly 100 internship and scholarship opportunities have been presented to students through the "I built this!" initiative. 

Jennifer McRae

First published on April 10, 2024 / 11:33 AM MDT

