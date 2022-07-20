Watch CBS News
High heat: How to save some money on your energy bill

As the temperatures rise, so do our utility bills.

Xcel Energy is asking customers limit their usage between 3 to 7 p.m.

Use your dishwasher at off times.

Air dry the dishes to reduce your dishwasher's energy use by up to 50%.

Use ceiling fans if you have them, even with central air. It can help keep our homes cooler.

Use cold water when washing your clothes. Ninety percent of electricity when washing a load goes toward heating the water.

Check your air ducts. Holes, clogs and leaks can lose about 20 percent of the HVAC's efficiency.

