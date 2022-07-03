High gas prices, cancelled flights: vacationers face chaotic holiday travel

Traveling can be chaotic, to say the least, especially among massive crowds. In fact, AAA Colorado predicts 786,000 Coloradans will travel 50 miles or more during this 4th of July weekend. If you're in that group, you'll join the ranks of 47.9 million Americans; that's up four percent over last year and slightly under numbers last seen years ago.

"We expect numbers to be close to 2019," Mindy Crane, Senior Communications Director, at Denver International Airport told CBS4's Mekialaya White.

Crane wants to ensure that if you're jetting off for the holiday, it's a cinch. Her biggest piece of advice that she says she can't stress enough amid widespread airline cancellations.

Arrive with ample time for your flight.

"We always say, arrive two hours there before boarding time, not departure time," said Crane.

And if you do get there early, there's plenty to take advantage of at DIA as well.

"Shopping, dining and if you're on Concourse B or C, you can now check out our wonderful outdoor patio which is a great place to get some fresh air. We also have an Eats Delivered program which allows you to order food, and have it delivered to your gate, so that really reduces stress. You can place it before you go through security, and they'll meet you at your gate."

