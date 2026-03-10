High fire danger concerns along Colorado's Front Range as red flag conditions return

We've unfortunately become all too familiar with the warm, windy, and dry conditions throughout Colorado's winter. And for yet another week, elevated and critical fire weather conditions are returning.

Red Flag Warnings will go into effect on Tuesday at 12 pm for the Denver metro, Foothills, and Front Range communities and will remain in place until 7 p.m.

During this time, winds are expected to increase along the I-25 corridor, gusting to around 35 mph with very low relative humidity.

While atmospheric conditions will be dry on Tuesday, fuels along the Front Range are also bone dry.

The latest drought report brought parts of the Denver metro into the 'Extreme drought' category.

This drought report does not account for the snow we saw late last week.

High temperatures on Tuesday afternoon will again be well above average, climbing into the low 70s for the Denver metro, while some 80-degree temperatures are possible for the southeastern plains.

A cold front will pass through Colorado on Tuesday night, bringing another surge of gusty winds, as well as a chance of snow showers for the mountains and northeastern plains.

Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the 50s on Wednesday afternoon.