Heavy fog caused ground delays, stops at Denver International Airport for at least 8 hours

The heavy fog around the Denver metro area prompted ground stops and delays at Denver International Airport early Tuesday morning.

Airport officials say the delays and stops increased wait times for those deplaning or boarding planes by at least one hour and 15 minutes. Airport officials say they first received the alert from the Federal Aviation Administration around 2 a.m. The next step was to alert airlines to make sure they knew about the alert and changes. The airport then had to manage traffic coming in and out of the airport.

A United Airlines plane at Denver International Airport on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. CBS

With the airport having ground delays and stops, this means they could not allow planes to take off or land. This means any plane that was currently airborne during the alert had to keep flying until it was clear to land. This is another reason passengers should stay up to date on their flights.

"The last thing you want to do is arrive at the airport and realize there's a long delay," said airport spokesperson Keylen Villagrana. "Even before heading out of the house, check for delays or cancellations."

Denver International Airport on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. CBS

As of 10:30 a.m., the ground stop and delay posted on Flight Aware had expired. By mid-morning on Tuesday, there were at least 127 delayed flights and no cancelled flights at the airport.