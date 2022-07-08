Heat Wave: Possible record-breaking or near-record highs this weekend

We are heading into a very hot weekend here in Colorado. Thanks to possible record-breaking or near-record high temperatures, we have First Alert Weather Days for Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures on Saturday climb to 99 degrees, and there is a chance we could crack 100. This would break the daily record high of 98 degrees from last year. Sunday we could hit 100, but the daily record high is 102 degrees from 2016. So that record most likely will stand.

Denver isn't the only hot place, all of Colorado will be toasty. The mountains will be in the upper 80s with a few 90s possible. The eastern plains get the brunt of the heat with highs in the low 100s and upper 90s both days this weekend.

Make sure to stay hydrated and find shady spots to take breaks if you have to be outside. If you're an active person, try to get those workouts done early as temperatures will be very warm in the afternoon.

We will also have an Air Quality Alert for the Front Range through Saturday afternoon. Another reason to try to limit long periods of time outdoors.

Temperatures will drop a bit to the upper 80s on Monday with storm chances creeping back in.