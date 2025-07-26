Heat continues through the weekend, with high fire danger in western Colorado

Dog days of Summer before rain and much cooler temperatures

Dog days of Summer before rain and much cooler temperatures

Dog days of Summer before rain and much cooler temperatures

The heat continues for Colorado this weekend, and so does the mostly dry weather. As a result, the fire danger is incredibly high for the western half of the state, which is why a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 p.m.

CBS

While a large portion of the state will be dry Saturday, there is a chance a few of us could see an isolated afternoon storm. The best chance for storms will be in the mountains and on the eastern plains. Some of the storms could turn severe in the far northeast corner.

CBS

It is going to feel like summertime in Colorado with temperatures in the 90s both Saturday and Sunday. The current record for Sunday is 98 degrees, and there is a chance to tie it. The heat sticks around until Wednesday, when the ridge of high pressure that's kept Colorado hot breaks down some.

CBS

Not only will temperatures drop into the 80s, we will also see rain showers with the return of monsoonal moisture. This will be a welcome sight after a couple of dry and hot days.