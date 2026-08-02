Dangerous temperatures grip Colorado; heat advisory in place for Front Range

A strong ridge of high pressure over the Desert Southwest is driving temperatures to climb well above normal for early August prompting First Alert Weather Days on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s each afternoon, creating hazardous conditions for anyone spending extended time outdoors. While relief is on the way, it won't arrive until a cold front moves through Monday evening, bringing cooler temperatures for Tuesday.

High temperatures Sunday and Monday are forecast to run 10 to 20 degrees above normal.



Because of the prolonged heat, a heat advisory is in effect from noon Sunday through 9 p.m. Monday for communities along the I-25 corridor.

Warm overnight temperatures will offer little relief, allowing homes and buildings without air conditioning to retain heat into Monday morning.

To stay safe during the dangerous heat, the First Alert Weather Team recommends:

• Drink plenty of water throughout the day.

• Limit outdoor activities during the afternoon.

• Take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning.

• Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

• Check on elderly neighbors and anyone without AC

Very dry air combined with increasing afternoon winds will create elevated fire weather conditions across Colorado's Eastern Plains Sunday afternoon.



Monday will likely be another triple-digit day before a cold front pushes south across northeast Colorado during the late afternoon and evening. The front could also spark a few showers and thunderstorms over the mountains, Palmer Divide and nearby plains Monday afternoon and evening. Rainfall will generally be light, but some storms could produce strong wind gusts as they move across the area.

Tuesday and Wednesday will provide a welcome break from the extreme heat, with temperatures dropping back closer to seasonal averages, but the cooler weather won't last.

Forecast models show the ridge of high-pressure rebuilding later this week, sending temperatures back into the mid to upper 90s across eastern Colorado by Thursday, with warm and mostly dry weather expected into next weekend.