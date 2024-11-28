Heart attack survivor returns to UCHealth to thank Northern Colorado nurses who saved his life

After 73 years of life, most of which have been lived in Fort Collins, one Northern Colorado man has an extra reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving. Gus Roldan said he is fortunate to be alive after suffering a heart attack in October.

Roldan said he was leaving local restaurant DC Oaks off of Harmony Road in Fort Collins last month. He said he was driving home after a night of watching baseball when he started to experience chest pain.

"I get to the first traffic light and I get this severe heartburn and I am pounding my chest," Roldan said.

Roldan attempted to keep driving home, but the pain in his chest would not go away. He eventually pulled over and tried to get his chest pain to stop. However, his efforts were unsuccessful.

Fortunately, UCHealth's Harmony Emergency Room was only blocks away. So, Roldan decided to turn around and drive back toward the emergency room.

"I parked my car and ran inside," Roldan said.

Roldan said security initially tried to tell him he needed to go through the metal detector. However, they quickly realized he was having a life-threatening emergency and got him medical attention.

Roldan was rushed into the back of the emergency room where several staff members quickly began serving him. He said he doesn't remember much after arriving but does remember waking up in the hospital the next day.

Doctors had to place two stints in his heart, including one in the artery known as the "widow maker." His was more than 90% blocked.

"That is an artery that will kill you," said Kory Scheideman, nurse manager at UCHealth.

One other artery was also more than 70% blocked, according to Roldan.

A month later, Roldan said he now feels great. He said his life has returned to normal and he no longer feels any unique chest pains.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Roldan returned to the emergency room the week of the holiday to share his gratitude to the staff for helping save his life.

He was able to meet some of the nurses who helped assist him when he first arrived, as well as the EMT who drove the ambulance that transferred him from the ER to the local hospital for overnight admission.

UCHealth Nurse Sandy Martinez said this quick visit by Roldan was enough to help remind her why she does what she does every day.

Gus Roldan returned to UCHealth's Harmony Emergency Room to thank those medical personnel who saved his life. CBS

"Occasionally we would get cards and gift baskets from families, but we never had anybody physically come back and thank us for what we have done," Martinez said. "People don't typically want to come back once they are better. So, it is really nice to have someone come back in, in person."

Common symptoms of heart issues or heart attacks include chest pain, arm pain, jaw pain, and shortness of breath.

While the staff said they were glad Roldan was able to quickly get to UCHealth for medical assistance, they also encouraged people to not drive themselves to the hospital. Rather, they suggest you stop where you are and call 911.

"We always recommend people call 911," Scheideman said. "He could have passed out and crashed his car. Potentially he could have gone to sleep and not woken up."