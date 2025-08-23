Healthy Kids Expo brings sports, fun, and wellness to Denver metro area families

On Saturday, kids in the Denver metro area had a chance to meet with local athletes and challenge themselves with obstacle courses and various sports while learning how to live a healthy lifestyle.

From soccer to the bouncy house, and just about everything in between, 11-year-old Marley Grant was all in at the Healthy Kids Expo in Lakewood.

"My mom brought me here, and it's a really fun sports event," Marley said, now in his third year attending the expo.

The Lakewood event, hosted by the Gold Crown Foundation, welcomed hundreds of kids who had the chance to try more than 30 health and wellness activities. From basketball drills with the Denver Nuggets Academy, to a Wondergym, YMCA aquatic obstacle courses, and more, the expo offered something for every age and interest.

"We believe kids should have a good foundation for everything," said Meghan Overton with the Gold Crown Foundation. "A lot of this is prevention and learning life skills, how to cope with different situations."

Organizers emphasized not only physical health, but mental health too, making sure encouragement and positivity were at the center of each activity.

"This is our hotshot challenge," said Joshua Araiza with the Denver Nuggets Basketball Academy. "Kids get 30 seconds, and it's all about getting them excited about the game while giving encouragement, positive, positive, positive."

The day served as a chance for kids to stay active, try something new, and build confidence. And for Marley, the lessons went beyond the bouncy house or basketball court. Inspired by his favorite player, Kobe Bryant, he shared the biggest takeaway of all:

"Never quit."