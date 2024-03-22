"Hazi" the cat adopted by first responder after helping out at crash site near Denver

Earlier this month, an orange tabby cat caught the attention of people living in the Denver metro area after he went to a crash scene to see if he could help out. Turns out, one of the first responders on the scene formed a bond with the kitty and adopted him.

This kitty was trying to help out paramedics who responded to a crash and hazmat spill on I-25. South Metro Fire Rescue

"Hazi" short for hazmat, found his forever family just a few weeks after heading to the crash scene and hazmat spill on Interstate 25 in Douglas County on March 7. Three people were hurt in the crash.

The first responder at the scene of the crash on I-25. South Metro Fire Rescue

When the ambulances showed up at the crash, so did the cat. Despite being told that the "humans had things under control" the cat was determined to check things out on his own and even jumped into the back of an ambulance! The crews said that no one at the crash needed feline support so the cat was put into a carrier and taken to the Buddy Center in Castle Rock. After efforts were made to find his family, Hazi was available for adoption.

Hazi's new family came to pick him up from the Buddy Center in Castle Rock. Buddy Center

On Thursday, Hazi's new family came to pick him up from the Buddy Center in Castle Rock. The first responder brought his family with him and it looks like the tabby cat fits right in with the rest of the family.

It's unclear whether the cat will continue with his hobby of helping out during emergencies.