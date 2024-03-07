4 people hurt in Colorado crash, hazmat team called in to clean up Interstate 25 spill
Four people were hurt on Thursday morning in a crash in the Castle Rock area. It happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 at Happy Canyon Road.
Three lanes were blocked during the morning rush hour while a hazmat team worked to clean up a fuel spill.
The injuries to two of the four people who were hurt were described as serious.
Colorado State Patrol said at least three vehicles were involved. That included a commercial semi truck.