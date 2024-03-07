Watch CBS News
4 people hurt in Colorado crash, hazmat team called in to clean up Interstate 25 spill

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Four people were hurt on Thursday morning in a crash in the Castle Rock area. It happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 at Happy Canyon Road.

South Metro Fire

Three lanes were blocked during the morning rush hour while a hazmat team worked to clean up a fuel spill.

The injuries to two of the four people who were hurt were described as serious.

Colorado State Patrol said at least three vehicles were involved. That included a commercial semi truck.

First published on March 7, 2024 / 8:41 AM MST

