4 people hurt in Colorado crash, hazmat team called in to clean up Interstate 25 spill

4 people hurt in crash, hazmat team called in to clean up spill

4 people hurt in crash, hazmat team called in to clean up spill

4 people hurt in crash, hazmat team called in to clean up spill

Four people were hurt on Thursday morning in a crash in the Castle Rock area. It happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 at Happy Canyon Road.

South Metro Fire

Three lanes were blocked during the morning rush hour while a hazmat team worked to clean up a fuel spill.

The injuries to two of the four people who were hurt were described as serious.

Update: 4 people were transported to the hospital, 2 with serious injuries and 2 with minor injuries. The Hazmat Team is on scene working to absorb the spilled diesel fuel. @CSP_News is handling the accident investigation. pic.twitter.com/mg9FJJVvs9 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 7, 2024

Colorado State Patrol said at least three vehicles were involved. That included a commercial semi truck.