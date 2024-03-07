Curious cat tries to help first responders at crash, hazmat spill on I-25 in Colorado

Curious cat wants to help first responders with crash, hazmat spill in Douglas County

An orange tabby cat wandered onto the crash scene and hazmat spill on Interstate 25 in Douglas County on Thursday morning. Three people were hurt in the crash in the northbound lanes of I-25 at Happy Canyon Road during the morning commute, causing hour-long delays for those drivers.

An orange tabby cat expressed interest in helping at a crash and hazmat spill in Douglas County on Thursday morning. South Metro Fire Rescue

When ambulances arrived, so did a curious cat. On the side of the road, he expressed interest in what had happened and that had South Metro Fire Rescue tweeting about an interesting series of events.

"Our safety officer tried explaining that the humans had the situation under control, but the cat was determined to help anyway," read the first post.

🧵 It’s been a difficult day for those involved in the crash on I-25, and for motorists experiencing extended travel times. We witnessed an unusual situation that might help bring some much-needed smiles. A helper cat appeared on scene, and the Safety Officer tried explaining… pic.twitter.com/cgOfPRaLjC — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 7, 2024

This kitty was trying to help out paramedics who responded to a crash and hazmat spill on I-25 on Thursday. South Metro Fire Rescue

South Metro Fire Rescue goes on, "He got in the back of an ambulance, but Paramedic Firefighters had more medical training and the patient didn't need feline support. His next idea was to drive the ambulance to the hospital, and while the Chief did enjoy that suggestion, driving probably wasn't the best idea either."

He got in the back of an ambulance, but Paramedic Firefighters had more medical training and the patient didn’t need feline support. His next idea was to drive the ambulance to the hospital, and while the Chief did enjoy that suggestion, driving probably wasn’t the best idea… pic.twitter.com/qBxjNOxl5W — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 7, 2024

That's when the cat was put inside a pet carrier and kept safe inside a warm vehicle. He was taken to the Dumb Friends League Buddy Center in Castle Rock where South Metro Fire believes "he's probably busy assisting their staff with caring for other animals."

This cat was placed in a carrier and kept warm until he was taken to the Dumb Friends League Buddy Center in Castle Rock. South Metro Fire Rescue

The cat was placed in a pet carrier and kept inside a safe, warm vehicle for the duration of the incident. He was transported to the Dumb Friends League Buddy Center in Castle Rock where he's probably busy assisting their staff with caring for other animals.