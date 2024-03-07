Watch CBS News
Curious cat tries to help first responders at crash, hazmat spill on I-25 in Colorado

An orange tabby cat wandered onto the crash scene and hazmat spill on Interstate 25 in Douglas County on Thursday morning. Three people were hurt in the crash in the northbound lanes of I-25 at Happy Canyon Road during the morning commute, causing hour-long delays for those drivers.

An orange tabby cat expressed interest in helping at a crash and hazmat spill in Douglas County on Thursday morning. South Metro Fire Rescue

When ambulances arrived, so did a curious cat. On the side of the road, he expressed interest in what had happened and that had South Metro Fire Rescue tweeting about an interesting series of events. 

"Our safety officer tried explaining that the humans had the situation under control, but the cat was determined to help anyway," read the first post.  

This kitty was trying to help out paramedics who responded to a crash and hazmat spill on I-25 on Thursday.  South Metro Fire Rescue

South Metro Fire Rescue goes on, "He got in the back of an ambulance, but Paramedic Firefighters had more medical training and the patient didn't need feline support. His next idea was to drive the ambulance to the hospital, and while the Chief did enjoy that suggestion, driving probably wasn't the best idea either."

That's when the cat was put inside a pet carrier and kept safe inside a warm vehicle. He was taken to the Dumb Friends League Buddy Center in Castle Rock where South Metro Fire believes "he's probably busy assisting their staff with caring for other animals."

This cat was placed in a carrier and kept warm until he was taken to the  Dumb Friends League Buddy Center in Castle Rock. South Metro Fire Rescue
Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 7, 2024 / 3:06 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

