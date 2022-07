The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is searching for a stolen dump truck. The 2007 Terex TA40 dump truck was stolen from the construction site near Art Dr. & S. Berthoud Pkwy in Berthoud sometime in the last 2 weeks.

Have you seen this dump truck? On 7/22, LCSO learned this 2007 Terex TA40 dump truck was stolen from the construction site near Art Dr. & S. Berthoud Pkwy in Berthoud sometime in the last 2 weeks. If you have any info, please call Deputy Z. Anderson at 970-498-5597. pic.twitter.com/9uUJ75WQk0 — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) July 25, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Z. Anderson at 970-498-5597.