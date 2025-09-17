Harmful algae bloom spotted in Boulder Reservoir, city asks residents to stay out of the water

The City of Boulder is asking residents to keep themselves and their pets out of the water at the Boulder Reservoir due to a possible harmful algae bloom.

Although the swim beach is closed for the season, watercraft are still allowed on the reservoir. City officials said anglers should clean any fish they catch thoroughly and dispose of fish waste appropriately. They warned against any contact with the water in areas where an active bloom is present.

Blue-green algae bloom spotted in Boulder reservoir City of Boulder

At high concentrations, blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, can cause rashes, gastrointestinal issues, muscle weakness, or even vomiting. They can be particularly harmful to pets, and the city asked residents to keep dogs away from the reservoir.

Areas where cyanobacteria are blooming may look like pea soup or spilled blue-green paint on the water, the city says. It can also cause the accumulation of thick foam along the shoreline. The long, stringy strands of bright green or mustard yellow algae are not cyanobacteria, officials added.

"City staff are collecting water samples to understand whether cyanotoxins are present and at what concentrations," officials said in a release on Wednesday. "In the meantime, and out of an abundance of caution, the City of Boulder is advising community members to keep dogs out of the water and avoid contact recreation. Advisory signage will be posted through October 31 due to the high potential for recurrence."

Although the city does not use the reservoir for its drinking water supply, the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District uses it to deliver water to users downstream. Boulder officials said they're working with the conservancy on how to respond to the algae bloom.