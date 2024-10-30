Hamilton cast teaches beatboxing during shows in Colorado

Take an exclusive tour of "Hamilton" musical orchestra pit in Denver

Take an exclusive tour of "Hamilton" musical orchestra pit in Denver

Take an exclusive tour of "Hamilton" musical orchestra pit in Denver

One of the most popular musicals ever created is currently showing at the Buell Theatre, as "Hamilton" plays the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The show, which has taken the nation by storm in the last decade, features a unique approach compared to most musicals; Throughout the performance the cast members rap and beatbox.

The "Phillip Tour" is currently showing at the Buell Theatre until Nov. 24.

During their visit, the cast took CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas on an exclusive backstage tour of the production. CBS Colorado viewers not only saw an exclusive tour of the Hamilton orchestra pit in Denver but also got an exclusive lesson on how to beatbox with the cast.

Jisel Soleil Ayon is a standby actress for the Schuyler sisters. That means she's a jack of all trades in the production, being able to perform the roles of several characters while also singing, dancing, beatboxing, rapping and more.

"The artistry that went into the creation of the music for this show is something that has not been seen very often throughout the history of musical theatre," Soleil Ayon said. "It is so nuanced, textured and layered that it is easy to miss a lot of little details."

Without taking anything away from the incredible band in the pit, the cast on stage also plays a major role in creating the beat of each song.

"Sometimes I don't remember or realize the amount of sound we add to the show," Soleil Ayon said. "We are additional instruments, in body and voice, to this show."

Backstage of the Buell Theatre, Soleil Ayon sat down with us to discuss how she has grown to love the art of beatboxing through the production.

"Beatboxing is so cool. Genuine beatboxing is awesome," Soleil Ayon said.

However, she said it was a challenge to pick up at first. However, performing the show eight times a week helped her grow her craft.

"For me, two years in, it feels pretty easy. But, at the beginning, it felt pretty daunting. And, it was a lot to learn," Soleil Ayon said.

Before the theatre opened for that night's performance, Soleil Ayon offered to teach how to beatbox one brief segment of the show. To see how that went, make sure to watch the featured video in this article.

Hamilton plays the DCPA through Nov. 24. For more information on tickets, click here.

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.