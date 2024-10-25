Take an exclusive tour of the "Hamilton" musical orchestra pit in Denver

Take an exclusive tour of "Hamilton" musical orchestra pit in Denver

For the first time ever, the "Hamilton" musical orchestra is opening their pit for a tour in Denver, exclusively inviting CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas into their pit at the Buell Theatre.

Hamilton, the Philip Tour, is currently playing at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Drummer Quinton "Q" Robinson took Thomas into the Buell Theatre pit to see how the iconic musical comes together each night.

Robinson said the top question he receives from fans is whether or not the musical is performed live by actors and actresses with prerecorded music.

"Yes, there are actually real musicians in the pit. It is not a recording. There are 10 of us down here," Robinson said.

First, Robinson took the tour to an area they call "Percussion World."

"Percussion World, for our show, is probably the epicenter of our show. There are so many things going on. There are electronics, there are real drums, she has keyboards. Nothing goes without our percussionist."

Next on the tour was a visit to an area called Bass World.

"Bass World is crazy. He has four or five different bass guitars. He has two electrics, he is playing key bass, and he is also playing upright bass," Robinson said.

The upright bass was covered in a black sheet, Robinson said that sheet helps keep the instrument in good shape for shows in Colorado.

"The reason we have it upright in this humidifier right now, is because the air here in Denver is very dry," Robinson said.

One guitarist is surrounded by several instruments in their corner.

"He is playing four or five different guitars. He is playing an acoustic guitar, he is playing an electric guitar, he is also playing banjo," Robinson said.

Robinson noted the banjo is prominently used in the song entitled "The Room Where It Happens."

Next on the tour was a stop to the conductor's stand. Uplifted higher than the rest of the musicians, the conductor is at an elevated position where they can see both the stage and the band.

"Well, you just may see the actors on stage, our conductor is conducting the actors. He is also conducting the musicians and giving cues to lights and sound," Robinson said. "It is not just about conducting the band, it is about letting all the other departments know when to go into action."



Watch the complete tour in the video below:

Many of the sound effects throughout the show are built into a keyboard which one musician operates throughout the show.

"One of the most beautiful things about this show is there is the rhythm section and also the string quartet with us," Robinson said. "This show is not only the rhythm section, it is also the classical. It is an amazing amalgamation of music put together between the strings and the rhythm section."

Robinson's final stop on the tour was to the space he spends his evenings during shows. He has titled it "Q's Boom Boom Room." The space is an enclosed room filled with many drums, symbols and more.

"There are a lot of things in here to hit. This is my space. I have acoustic drums, I have electric percussion, I also have shakers and other auxiliary percussion items," Robinson said.

Hamilton is playing the Buell Theatre through November 24. For more information on tickets, visit denvercenter.org.

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.