Flags fly at half-staff in Colorado on Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Flags will fly at half-staff across the state of Colorado on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Gov. Jared Polis announced that the order for flags to be lowered on Thursday is due to a request for the action from President Trump. Trump issued the nationwide order for Thursday to honor the life of Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom. Beckstrom, 20, a West Virginia National Guard member, was killed when she was ambushed while working on duty in Washington, D.C.

Beckstrom and another National Guard member were shot last week. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe was also shot and was seriously injured. West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey called the attack a "terrible act of terrorism." The suspect in the shooting was shot by another Guard member and was in the hospital and in custody.

Friday's order for half-staff flags in Colorado was ordered by Gov. Jared Polis, and it is a two-day order. The action is to honor state Sen. Faith Winter, who was killed in a car crash last week. A funeral will be held for Winter outside the Colorado State Capitol on Friday afternoon.

Faith Winter Colorado General Assembly

The Colorado governor's ordered that flags will be lowered on Friday and stay lowered until the end of the day on Saturday.

Polis said in a statement: "Faith was a steady, compassionate, and fierce advocate for all families in Colorado. From her time as an environmental advocate to her leadership in the halls of the State Capitol, Faith's dedication improved the lives of all Coloradans. I order all flags to be flown at half staff from sunrise to sunset tomorrow Friday December 5, 2025 in honor of Senator Faith Winter, who made immeasurable contributions to the State of Colorado through her years of relentless advocacy for women, families, and our beautiful state."