Funeral details announced for Colorado state senator who was killed in car crash

The Colorado state senator who was killed in a car crash last week in the Denver metro area will be laid to rest on Friday afternoon. The funeral for Faith Winter will be held on the west steps of the Colorado State Capitol at 2 p.m.

The late Colorado state senator Faith Winter Legacy.com

Winter, 45, was killed while travelling in a car in the northbound lanes of I-25 on Nov. 26. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says there were two different crashes that evening in the same area -- near the East Dry Creek Road exit -- and that Winter was involved in only one of those and died at the scene. The cause of those crashes is currently unknown and may take several weeks to determine. So far there's no word on whether any criminal charges are warranted. Several other people were also hurt.

Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of the funeral.

A celebration of life reception will follow the funeral, and so far details about that have yet to be announced. Winter was the mother of two children and at the time of her death was engaged to a man who also had two children.

"Faith's public service spanned more than a decade, from the Westminster City Council to the Colorado House of Representatives and the Colorado State Senate," reads an obituary on the website Legacy.com.

