Gun found in Colorado elementary school student's backpack; lockdown lifted

A lockdown has been lifted at Arrowhead Elementary School in Aurora after a gun was found in a student's backpack, according to police.

The Aurora Police Department said the student was contacted after they received a report of a student with a firearm just before 8:30 a.m. That gun was secured by responding officers.

Police said that students informed staff that another student had a gun. The school was briefly placed on lockdown, which has since been lifted.

In a news conference after the lockdown was lifted, Aurora Police Sgt. Brett Rauzi said the gun was a "small caliber handgun with six rounds in the magazine." There was no bullet loaded in the gun's chamber, he said.

Preliminary information suggests there was no "ill will" or threat made toward anyone by the student who had the gun, Rauzi said. He declined to say how old the student was.

A Cherry Creek School District spokeswoman said no one was injured and confirmed the lockdown and the school's subsequent return to normal operations.

The following message was sent to parents:

"This is the Cherry Creek School District calling. Arrowhead Elementary is no longer on HOLD and has returned to normal operations. Early this morning, Arrowhead was made aware of a report of a suspected weapon. Law enforcement and district security were immediately contacted and responded to the school. A search uncovered a firearm in a backpack. All safety and security procedures were followed. All students and staff are safe. District security and law enforcement continue to be on scene investigating the situation. School will follow a normal schedule. Again, all students and staff are safe."

Some parents were seen taking their children home early.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office brought emotional comfort dogs to the school to help with students.