Gun control bill advances out of committee in Colorado State Capitol

On Monday, there was a lengthy deliberation at the Colorado State Capitol on House Bill 23-1219. It's a bill that would require a 3-day waiting period to pick up a firearm. It passed in the State, Civic, Military, & Veterans Affairs House Committee with a vote of 7-4.

Carol Callicotte-Belmon, with Moms Demand Action, said this "cooling off period" for firearm purchasers, is going to help mitigate impulsive acts of violence, for anyone buying a gun to harm another person, or to harm themselves.

CBS

"This is one of those essential laws that will save a lot of lives," said Callicotte-Belmon. "Suicide attempts from ideation to actual attempt, is usually a very short period of time, most often less than an hour, sometimes 20 minutes, and access to a gun, doesn't give that person a second chance."

In 2020, Colorado had one of the highest suicides rate in the country, and in 2021, there were 740 suicides by firearm which accounts for more than half of all suicides in the state.

But those against the bill said this is a measure punishing law-abiding citizens.

"It really is the boot of government around our neck," said Justin Green, the owner of SDS Guns.

Green's shop is located in Colorado Springs. He said many of his customers travel across the state just to purchase from them. Green said his shop employs about 9 employees every season. He believes this bill would hurt his business.

"This is just a burden to people," Green said. "If you came from Longmont down to Colorado Springs to buy a gun, and you had to wait three days. You think you're going to come back and waste all that fuel and all that time, not necessarily."

But those like Callicotte-Belmon hope this bill moves the needle towards more change.

"We know one law is not going to prevent all of the deaths, all of the gun violence, but I'm really happy Colorado legislatures are taking this on," she said.

Next steps is for the bill to be heard by the full House. Later this week, committees will hear testimony on Senate Bill 23-170, a bill to strengthen Colorado's extreme risk protection law – which temporarily removes guns from those who pose a danger to themselves or others, Senate Bill 23-168, and Senate Bill 23-169, which would raise the age requirement for firearm purchasing to at least 21 years old.