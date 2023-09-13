Gun confiscated from student at Denver's George Washington High School

A gun was confiscated from a student at George Washington High School on Wednesday morning. School officials sent a letter home to parents that stated the student brought the gun to school and that, "Our vigilant staff members and security protocols ensured that all students and staff remained safe throughout this situation."

George Washington High School CBS

The school said that "our staff promptly located the weapon, confiscated it, and immediately contacted the DPS Department of Climate and Safety and the Denver Police Department. Law enforcement officers arrived promptly to assist us in handling the matter."

The school said that the student, who has not been identified, "faces consequences consistent with our discipline policy."