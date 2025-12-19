Ground stop issued at Denver International Airport Friday morning due to wind

A ground stop was issued at Denver International Airport on Friday morning due to wind. The ground stop was set to expire at 9 a.m.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day with dangerous winds, low humidity levels and record heat expected. According to CBS Colorado Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera, the winds will be in force from 10 a.m. to midnight on Friday when a Red Flag Warning will be in effect.

For the first time in Colorado, the National Weather Service office in Boulder has issued an extra warning know as "A Particularly Dangerous Situation" for northwest Jefferson and western Boulder counties for possible wind gusts of 85 to 105 mph.

Passengers headed to the airport are urged to check their flight status online.