Thunderstorms move into metro area, ground stop issued for Denver International Airport

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for much of the Denver metro area on Monday, prompting officials to issue a ground stop for Denver International Airport.

The ground stop was issued at 2:25 p.m. and affects departures to Denver from ZLA, ZLC, ZDV, ZKC, ZAB, and ZMP. It is in effect until 4 p.m., although officials say there's a medium probability that the ground stop may be extended.

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the mixture of heat, moisture and unstable air. There's a potential for large hail, damaging winds, and possible tornadoes in the metro area and along the northern I-25 corridor.

National Weather Service

The NWS issued a tornado watch for parts of Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska until 9 p.m.