Ground stop issued for Denver International Airport due to high winds

Denver International Airport issued a ground stop late Tuesday morning due to high winds in the area.

Much of the Front Range is under a red flag warning as record heat, strong winds and low humidity create high fire danger. According to the National Weather Service, winds are expected to reach between 25 and 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 80 miles per hour. A High Wind Warning is in place for much of the Front Range through 6 p.m.Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said there is a 15-minute arrival delay at the airport, which is expected to increase. Departures have been grounded.

The FAA said the ground stop is in place until 12:15 p.m. It said there's a 30-60% chance that the ground stop will be extended.