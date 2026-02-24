Watch CBS News
Local News

Ground stop issued for Denver International Airport due to high winds

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Denver International Airport issued a ground stop late Tuesday morning due to high winds in the area.

Much of the Front Range is under a red flag warning as record heat, strong winds and low humidity create high fire danger. According to the National Weather Service, winds are expected to reach between 25 and 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 80 miles per hour. A High Wind Warning is in place for much of the Front Range through 6 p.m.Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said there is a 15-minute arrival delay at the airport, which is expected to increase. Departures have been grounded.

The FAA said the ground stop is in place until 12:15 p.m. It said there's a 30-60% chance that the ground stop will be extended.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue