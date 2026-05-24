Ground stop issued at Denver International Airport due to high winds

A ground stop was issued for departures to Denver International Airport on Sunday evening due to high winds.

Authorities issued the ground stop at 6 p.m., and it's expected to last until 7:15 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration says there's a 30%-60% chance it will be extended. The ground stop applies to departures from ZDV.

Departures from the airport are also experiencing delays due to high winds, including microbursts. Airport officials say the delay is an average of 15 minutes, but it is increasing.

At the time the ground stop was issued, the airport was experiencing winds of 24 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. That has dropped significantly in the last 20 minutes.

This is the second ground stop issued for the airport today. Around 4:27 p.m., the airport issued a shorter ground stop due to the high volume of flights in its airspace. That order expired at 5:30 p.m.