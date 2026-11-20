Police in Northern Colorado are asking for help trying to locate a person who groped several women in two different neighborhoods. It happened on Wednesday night in Fort Collins.

Fort Collins police said they got several emergency calls that night about a person who was riding a bicycle and committing the apparent crimes. They didn't release a description of the suspect but said they are hoping anyone who might have been a victim will contact them.

The incidents happened on the 800 block of West Myrtle Street, just north of the Colorado State University campus, and the 900 block of South Bryan close to University Village Apartments.

Fort Collins Police Services released the following comment about the case: "We ask anyone who might have been a victim or witnessed these crude actions taking place to contact police as soon as possible at (970) 419.3273. Any residents in the area who find their ring or residential camera captured related footage are also encouraged to call."