Grocery store victims remembered 2 years after shooting in Boulder

Wednesday marked two years since the deadly shooting at the King Soopers store on Table Mesa in Boulder. A gunman shot and killed 10 people at the store on March 22, 2021.

A remembrance event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Those who cannot make the ceremony in person are urged to watch the live stream on the City of Boulder's website.

(credit: CBS)

Those being remembered are Denny Stong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, Teri Leiker, 51, Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.Suzanne Fountain; 61-year-old Kevin Mahoney; 62-year-old Lynn Murray; and 65-year-old Jody Waters.

Two years ago today we lost Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley who sacrificed his life in the line of duty to protect others.



The gunman has been in custody since the shooting. His trial has not been scheduled over issues whether he is competent to stand trial.