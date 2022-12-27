Broncos co-owner Greg Penner personally apologizes to Broncos Country, promises things will get better

Denver Broncos co-owner and CEO Greg Penner personally apologized to Broncos fans on Tuesday and promised that things will get better. His comments came a day after the firing of head coach Nathaniel Hackett and two days after a miserable loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Greg Penner AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"I want to personally apologize to our fans and all of Broncos Country," Penner said in a news conference alongside General Manager George Paton. "We know that we need to be better, and we will. ... As owners, it's incumbent on us to have high expectations, set a high standard, and ensure there is accountability.

"When we purchased this great franchise in August, this is not the season we were expecting. It's been disappointing for our fans and not what they deserve."

The team is now searching for a new head coach, and Penner says he will lead the charge to find the guy they want. Of the process, Penner said "the new head coach will have every resource available and the full support of the ownership group." That includes his wife, Carrie; Rob Walton, Mellody Hobson, Lewis Hamilton, and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Paton meanwhile says he "takes full responsibility" for where the Broncos are as a football team.

"There's no one to blame but me," Paton said.

He brought in Hackett, hired the staff and brought in many of the players. That included an attempt to address the inconsistencies at quarterback early this year by trading quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris and several draft picks to the Seattle Seahawks for quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson's time in Denver has been disastrous.

"This season has not been up to (Wilson's) standards or expectations. ... He knows he can play better, we know he can play better, and we know he'll do the right work in the offseason to be ready for next year," Penner said.

Penner told reporters that this season has been "more difficult than we expected."

He said he believes if you have the right people, culture and expectations, you can build a winning football team. And he doesn't think it will take a long time to turn the franchise around.

RELATED: Denver Broncos name Jerry Rosburg interim head coach hours after firing Nathaniel Hackett