Denver Broncos name Jerry Rosburg interim head coach hours after firing Nathaniel Hackett

Just a few hours after announcing the firing of rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the Denver Broncos have named an interim head coach: Jerry Rosburg.

With over 40 years of coaching college and professional football, Rosburg most recently served as senior assistant coach for the 4-11 Broncos.

Prior to that role, following a brief retirement, he served as special teams coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens from 2008 to 2018,the Atlanta Falcons in 2007 and the Cleveland Browns from 2001 to 2006. Before that, he was a secondary coach at Boston College from 1997 to 1998 and cornerback/special teams coordinator Notre Dame from 1999 to 2000.

We've named 40-year coaching veteran and Super Bowl XLVII champion Jerry Rosburg as interim head coach.



The Broncos announced Hackett's firing around 10:45 a.m. Monday, the day after losing 51-14 to the Los Angeles Rams. The team has just two games left in the season.

A native of Fairmont, Minnesota, Rosburg was an All-American linebacker at North Dakota State. He was named team and conference MVP during the 1977 season.

The Broncos have a news conference scheduled for Tuesday.

The Walton-Penner group purchased the Broncos for $4.65 billion last summer, a global record for a professional sports franchise, and Rob Walton said after the league's approval that he aimed to make the Broncos perennial championship contenders again, the Associated Press reported.

The Broncos play in Kansas City (12-3) next weekend and at home against the Chargers (8-6) in Week 18.